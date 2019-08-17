Health event for dogs at north-east park

Dog owners are being encouraged to bring their pets down to a popular north-east park for a free health check.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has organised the Responsible Dog Ownership Roadshow, which will take place in Gordon Park, Ellon, on Tuesday from 11am to 3pm.

There will be experts on hand from the Dogs Trust to offer free microchipping, nail clipping and a general health check.

Ms Martin said: “I am delighted to welcome dog owners with their trusted friends to the roadshow and would encourage my constituents to take full advantage of the free health checks.

“It’s really important that we are promoting responsible ownership and I’m looking forward to getting expert advice.

“Dogs are an incredibly important part of families, and it’s essential that owners are equipped with the knowledge of how to best take care of them.”