Health concern as dog poo bins overflow in Aberdeen park

Concerns have been raised after an Aberdeen community’s dog bins were left overflowing for more than two weeks.

A dog bin in the children’s playpark in Peterculter was pictured piled high with full bags, while waste bins at the nearby bus terminus were also packed with rubbish.

One woman, who lives in the area and did not want to be named, said she was worried for the safety of people using the park – and believes the issue reflects poorly on the community.

And she called on Aberdeen City Council to make sure bins are emptied on a regular basis.

She said: “I was walking through the park when I first noticed the dog waste bin was overflowing.

“The bags of dog mess were piled high on top of it and there were a lot lying around on the grass beside it as well.

“The bin in the bus terminus was just the same.

“There was rubbish lying about everywhere.

“It stayed like that for more than two weeks without being emptied, which is not good enough.

“It’s not something you want to see in your community. It’s not nice at all and makes the area look bad.

“This isn’t the first time it has happened and it can’t happen again because it is a big turn-off for visitors – not to mention it being dangerous.

“We all know how unsafe it can be if children get dog dirt in their eyes and things like that.

“For the bins to be lying like that for two weeks isn’t good enough. It was disgusting and I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Lower Deeside councillor Tauqeer Malik confirmed he had been made aware of the problem.

He said: “I was aware of an issue regarding bins not being emptied and contacted council staff to rectify the problem.

“The issue was caused by a changeover in staff in that area.

“That resulted in a mix-up over which bins were to be emptied at what times and for some reason these ones were left out by mistake.

“We have to accept that it was an issue. Things like this are not nice for people to see and are also unhygienic.

“It causes a lot of problems, particularly with things like dog dirt lying on the ground. It’s also not nice for people coming into our area.”

He added: “It was a problem but thankfully it has been sorted now and the bins have been emptied.

“Hopefully it’s something that won’t happen again. I am sure the council will make sure it is rectified.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman urged people to take their rubbish home if they are unable to use the bins provided.

She said: “The dog bin at Culter is emptied regularly, as all bins are.

“If a bin is full, we would always encourage people to take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess beside a bin,” she added.