Health chief’s plea to north-east patients

A health chief has made a plea for Aberdeen patients to help GP practices however they can.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Angie Wood made the plea as health surgeries across the north-east changed appointment systems in a bid to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Some patients have been advised not to visit GP practices across the north-east and some surgeries are asking patients to wait in their car until a member of staff advises them it is time for their appointment, to avoid a build up of people in waiting rooms.

The NHS has also unveiled its NHS Near Me video consultation system, which allows people to be seen by a doctor remotely.

Ms Wood said: “Our primary care colleagues are key to our response and the roll-out of NHS Near Me video appointments to primary care is a vital tool in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.

“I would just make a plea to everyone to really think about how they can help us. For instance – is the need to see a GP urgent or could they wait?

“Likewise, if you are visiting friends or relatives in our care homes, please make sure you do not have any coughs or colds and that you take hygiene precautions, in particular handwashing, seriously.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Sandra MacLeod said: “We are now in the phase of prioritising service delivery to those with the highest priority needs in order to free up the capacity we will need to deal with the outbreak.

“Service users and family members will be kept informed of all developments.”

Visit tinyurl.com/nhsnearmegrampian for more information about NHS Near Me.