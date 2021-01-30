Health bosses urged to commit to future of north-east hospital

Health chiefs have been urged to provide a “cast-iron commitment” over the future of a north-east hospital.

Insch War Memorial Hospital was closed to patients last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Fergus Mutch – who is standing as the SNP’s candidate in Aberdeenshire West in this year’s Holyrood election – has urged officials to publish a timeline for its reopening.

The campaign group Friends of Insch Hospital has already written to NHS Grampian calling for the facility to be reopened.

Mr Mutch said: “Insch Hospital houses a number of inpatient beds, as well as offering palliative care near at hand – it’s impossible to overstate what an important part of the community it is.

“But since closing to patients last March, the local community has been kept in the dark over plans to open its doors again.

“With the end of the pandemic in sight, we need to work together to rebuild a healthier, more resilient Aberdeenshire.

“Local families should have access to first-class, professional healthcare – as near to home as possible – and securing the future of lnsch hospital must be at the heart of that ambition.

“It’s time for NHS Grampian to offer a cast iron commitment that Insch Hospital will reopen as soon as possible.

“I look forward to working with residents, campaigners and the healthboard to help secure the future of this hospital for generations to come.”

NHS Grampian said the hospital is the responsibility of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSC).

Geraldine Fraser, the organisation’s partnership manager for Central Aberdeenshire, said: “The roll-out of the vaccine is indeed good news and will hopefully allow us to begin to plan for re-mobilising our health and social care services across Aberdeenshire.

“However, we are a long way from this pandemic being over and our priority for the time being must be to deliver on the mass vaccination campaign whilst maintaining resilience in our core community services. To do this we must continue to consolidate and deploy our valuable staff resources where they are most needed.

“We will continue to keep our lines of communication open with the Friends of Insch Hospital and recognise the valuable role they play in the community.”