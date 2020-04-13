Health bosses thank public for using NHS Grampian resources responsibly

NHS Grampian has thanked the public for using the health service responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the health board said: “We want to thank everyone for their responsible use of the NHS at this time.

“It is helping our frontline teams direct their efforts to those most in need. However, if you or someone in your family falls ill with something unrelated to Covid-19, please don’t delay seeking help.

“We may be busy but we are still here for everyone in Grampian. There are a range of ways you can still access help and advice. This starts with your GP, NHS Inform and NHS 24.

“In the event of a life-threatening illness or incident, dial 999. One way you can support our teams is to take extra care about the house.

“More accidents happen in the home than anywhere else, with some of the most common causes including DIY, animal and electrical injuries.”

