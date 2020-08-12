Health bosses probe case of coronavirus linked to north-east school

A probe has been launched into a detected case of Covid-19 linked to a north-east primary school.

NHS Grampian have said they are looking into a case at a Peterhead Central Primary School.

The health board are working with Aberdeenshire Council and health protection officials are looking for contacts and telling them to isolate.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a detected case of Covid-10, connected with a primary school in Peterhead.

“Our health protection and test and protect teams are working hard to establish who close contacts may be and advising them to isolate. We are also working very closely with our colleagues at Aberdeenshire Council.”

An council spokesman said: “A number of staff from Peterhead Central Primary School are currently self-isolating following the identification of a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school team.

“Test and Protect procedures have been followed, and the school will be closed tomorrow. Parents are being advised.”

