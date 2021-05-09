An Elgin health centre will be handed back to the NHS this summer as a result of GP shortages.

Partners at Elgin Community Surgery on Northfield Terrace – which has 4,703 patients on its books – will end their contract with NHS Grampian on July 1.

Practice staff have been informed of the situation and letters have been sent to all patients registered at the practice to inform them of the changes.

Practice left with ‘no option’

Practice partner Dr Mark Houliston said he had been left with no option but to hand back the contract after efforts to attract a new GP to the surgery came to nothing.

Dr Houliston said: “This has been a very difficult decision for the practice.

“Despite our best efforts to attract a new GP to the team, we have been unsuccessful.

“This has left us facing the reality that after July we will not have sufficient GP cover to ensure that we continue to offer the same high level of medical care.

“After coping with a challenging year I have no option but to hand back my contract.

“This is the last thing I would wish to do but I am left with no choice.”

Health bosses begin search for potential new providers

Meanwhile, health chiefs have started talks with potential new providers.

Claire Power, Primary Care Lead for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We wish to thank Dr Houliston for the many years’ service to the Elgin Community patient population.

“Due to the particular circumstances, Elgin Community Surgery has taken the decision to hand their contract to provide Primary Care Services back to ourselves.”

“We are working with Elgin Community Surgery and neighbouring practices to ensure continued sustainable, high-quality primary care services to patients.

“Discussions with potential new providers are ongoing.

“While these are taking place, we cannot make further comment, but we can confirm staffing at the practice forms part of the discussion.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we will keep them informed as soon as there is any new information and whilst it may be unsettling, I can assure them that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.”

Anyone wishing to comment should email involvement@moray.gov.uk