Health bosses apologise for mix-up over Aberdeen Covid-19 vaccinations

Health bosses in Aberdeen have apologised after a group of more than 100 people were told the wrong day ahead of their Covid-19 vaccination.

A group of around 140 patients, who were due to receive their inoculations at Hamilton Medical Practice on Queens Road in the city, were mistakenly told in letters they would receive their jabs on Saturday January 17, rather than the actual date of Saturday January 16.

The Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) has now apologised for the confusion and insisted all the patients would receive their vaccines on Saturday as planned.

The mixup has been blamed on an “administrative error”, and all those who have been affected will be contacted by phone to reassure them their appointments will still be going ahead.

An ACHSCP spokesman said: “We apologise for the error in the letters which went to patients with the incorrect day.

“This was an administrative error with approximately 140 letters, which was not the fault of the practice.

“All the affected patients are being contacted personally by telephone to apologise and to inform them of the correct day for their appointment.

“We are committed to rolling out the vaccine programme as promptly and as smoothly as possible and people can be assured that their vaccination will be available on the date in their appointment letter.”