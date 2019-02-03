Health body ends contract at north-east care home

A health body has announced it will end a care contract at a north-east home.

Meallmore Ltd has been contracted by NHS Grampian to deliver eight intermediate and palliative beds at Auchtercrag Care Home, in Ellon, since 1997.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s partnership manager for central Aberdeenshire, Angie Wood, said: “Following discussions at the Auchmacoy Unit, we have decided to end the current contract the partnership has with Meallmore Ltd.

“The services currently provided at Auchmacoy will continue to be delivered in Ellon, at a new intermediate care unit which will open in our care home Ythanvale in June.

“The care Auchmacoy has delivered to the people of Ellon has been excellent. However, with the integration of health and social care services, now is a good time to look at a different service delivery model.”