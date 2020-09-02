Health board to introduce visitor passes for north-east hospitals

North-east health bosses are to introduce visitor passes at three major hospitals.

NHS Grampian will now be using a new system in clinical environments at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The health board said those who are essential or designated visitors for patients will be given passes.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “Anyone identified as the essential or designated visitor for patients in any of the above three hospital settings will be provided with a visitor pass. This will be discussed with the patient and the visitor prior to any planned visit.

“All other guidance remains the same including that all visits are by pre-arranged appointment and that identification is required by all visitors.”