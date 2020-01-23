NHS Grampian backs alcohol awareness campaign

A north-east health board has backed a national drive to make people aware of units of alcohol.

NHS Grampian has supported the Scottish Government’s Count 14 campaign, which aims to help people understand how their weekly drinking adds up.

The recommended weekly alcohol unit guideline is 14. People who have looked to reduce their alcohol intake in January are being urged to Count 14 in February.

Research found that only 15% of lager, beer and cider drinkers surveyed were able to correctly identify what makes up 14 units – six pints – with 15% of wine drinkers knowing 14 units was six medium glasses of wine.

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “It is estimated that one in four adults regularly drink alcohol at levels which increase their risk of experiencing health harms.

“Alcohol contributes to the development and worsening of more than 60 conditions including breast cancer, bowel cancer, heart problems, high blood pressure and mental health problems.

“The messages of Count 14 apply to all of us – as consumers we have the right to know about the harms and how best to lower the risk.

“NHS Grampian welcomes the second phase of this campaign.”

For further information on the guidelines, visit count14.scot