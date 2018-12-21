Health board apologises after man dies in Aberdeen hospital’s waiting room

A health board has apologised to a woman after her partner died in an Aberdeen hospital waiting room.

The man went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department with severe chest pains and his partner told staff his condition was too serious for him to wait for an initial assessment.

Despite that warning, the man was asked to sit and wait – and collapsed in the A&E waiting area. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

The woman, who has not been named, complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman about NHS Grampian and a new report recommends the board change its system and apologise to the woman – something it has done.

The report said: “We took advice from a consultant in emergency medicine.

“We found it was unreasonable the man was asked to sit and wait for an initial assessment when he presented to the emergency department with chest pain and shortness of breath.”

It added: “We asked NHS Grampian to apologise to the woman for the failure to assess the man promptly when he presented to A&E with chest pain, clammy skin and shortness of breath.

“Patients in a similar situation and/or with certain conditions and symptoms should be brought to the attention of nursing staff immediately, so self-presenting patients can be fast-tracked for clinical assessment.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We apologise unreservedly to the woman for the care we provided to her late partner.

“As the SPSO has ruled, it was unreasonable for us to expect her husband to wait for an assessment when he presented at A&E.

“We have accepted all the SPSO’s recommendations and are complying with them.”