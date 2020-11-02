Health and wellbeing festival to be held in north-east town

An event aimed at encouraging people in the north-east to live healthier lifestyles is set to take place next weekend.

The Health & Wellbeing Festival will be held on Saturday November 7 at Victoria Hall, based on Station Road in Ellon, and feature several stalls and workshops.

It is being organised by local event planner Love & Above Health & Wellbeing Events.

The festival will offer alternative therapies and treatments, holistic therapies, and readings.

Organisers will also offer advice on how to follow organic, non-toxic and vegan lifestyle choices.

A range of crafts and homemade gifts will also be available.

Each stall and workshop will be run by small local businesses and the final line-up of stallholders will be confirmed in due course.

The festival will run from noon to 5pm.

To find out more information or to get involved, email enquiries@loveandabove.co.uk. Alternatively, visit the Health & Wellbeing Festival Ellon 2020 events page on Facebook.