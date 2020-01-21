Health and wellbeing festival to be held in Aberdeen

An event aimed at encouraging people in the north-east to live healthier lifestyles will be held this weekend.

The first ever Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival will be held at Robert Gordon University (RGU) on Saturday and will feature a number of workshops and stalls.

It is being backed by the Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership and has been organised by GP Emma Windle and solicitor Sarah Stewart.

Emma said: “I think one of the things is there is a lot going on in Aberdeen and this is bringing it together to show it.

“Our hope is people will come along and see what is happening.”

The festival will also feature events aimed at children. Sarah said: “There is a child focus on certain elements. We are trying to cover all age groups and a lot of things will be applicable to children.”

Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership chief officer Sandra Ross said: “I applaud Sarah and Emma for the initiative they have shown and their commitment to contribute something very positive to the city.

“The line-up of workshops, activities, stalls and speakers is truly impressive and I am sure festivalgoers will be motivated to make positive differences in their own lives which will contribute to their health and happiness.”

The festival will be held from 9am until 5pm in the Wood Building at RGU.