Head teacher thanks parents as police launch probe into north-east school garden vandalism

A north-east head teacher today thanked the “heart-warmingly amazing” parents and grandparents who stepped in to repair a primary school garden ripped apart by vandals.

Plants in the nursery and P1 gardens at Mintlaw Primary School were uprooted and thrown across the playground over the weekend.

Pupils and staff returning to the school yesterday were left devastated by the damage.

However, an appeal on social media saw an influx of parents volunteering to come in and help repair the gardens, with staff saying they had been restored to their “former glory, if not better than before”.

NURSERY GARDEN UPDATE: Thank you for the tremendous amount of support to turn this sadness into a positive! We have been… Posted by Mintlaw Primary School on Monday, 17 June 2019

Head teacher Sarah Forrest said: “It was really sad to come into school this morning and see such mindless damage done to all the hard work that our nursery children and staff have put into our garden, with all of the plants ripped out and thrown around.

“On the other hand the response from our school and local community has been heart-warmingly amazing and all of the damage has been undone by a group of parents and grandparents who have come in to school to re-plant and patch up all the damage that was done.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of our local community.”

Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.

PC Cheryl Anderson said: “It is extremely disappointing that plants at the nursery area play ground at Mintlaw Primary have been damaged.

“All of the plants have been torn out of the pots and kicked about the play area. Some of the plant pots need replacing and all the plants will need replaced which will be both costly and inconvenient.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0152030619.”