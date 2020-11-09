Heading to the Canary Islands soon? You’ll need proof of a negative Covid-19 test from Saturday

North-east passengers travelling to the Canary Islands have been warned to be wary of new rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

From Saturday, all visitors arriving in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and other parts of the islands must have evidence they have recorded a negative test for the disease within 72 hours of travelling.

If they cannot, they must quarantine until they have taken a test there.

The move is likely to affect people travelling from the north-east, as direct flights operate between Tenerife and Aberdeen.

The Canary Islands government said: “The Government of the Canary Islands has taken this measure to regulate tourist accommodation so that the health of both travellers and locals can be protected. As well as this, the measures are designed to restrict the spread of Covid-19, which can cause a paralysis of tourist and economic activity.

“This new decree-law makes the Canary Islands the first Spanish autonomous community to require tourists to perform a diagnostic test in their place of origin or in spaces made available to them prior to entering tourist accommodation.

“Canary residents will be exempted from having to present a negative diagnostic test if they declare under their responsibility that they have not left the Canary Islands 15 days prior to their arrival to tourist accommodation. Non-Canary Islands residents will also be exempted from the necessity to provide a negative test if they have travel documents which prove that they have not left the islands 15 days prior to their arrival to their tourist accommodation.

“Tourist accommodation providers have the responsibility under this new regulation to verify the test certificates provided by tourist accommodation users. They also have the obligation to provide information to tourists regarding the locations in which diagnostic tests can be performed in the event that a particular tourist arrives without sufficient documentation. Under this law, tourist accommodation providers must deny access to any tourist who arrives at their establishment without a negative test for Covid-19.

“Tourist accommodation users must provide documentation, either electronically or on paper, relevant to the completion of a diagnostic test, performed up to a maximum period of 72 hours prior to their arrival to the accommodation. The documentation verifying a negative test result must also state the date and time of the test, the identity of the tourist, and the laboratory responsible for the diagnosis.

“The obligation to verify a negative Covid-19 test for people who arrive in the Canary Islands to stay in tourist accommodation will come into effect on the 10th November, 10 days after this decree-law is passed.

“The decree-law sets out the protocol to follow in the event that a tourist is diagnosed as carrying Covid-19. In this case, public administrations will arrange suitable accommodation.

“In order to guarantee safe holidays for everyone in the Canary Islands, all visitors that stay in a tourist establishment will need to present a certificate that demonstrates the completion of a diagnostic test for active infection by Covid-19 with a negative result as of November 14.”

Visitors expected to arrive in the islands in the coming days have already been warned they will be denied entry to their accommodation if they do not comply.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “From 14 November, travellers to the Canary Islands will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test when checking-in to regulated tourist accommodation. Do not use the NHS testing service for a test to travel to the Canary Islands. You should arrange to take a private test.”

A spokeswoman for TUI, which operates flights between Aberdeen and Tenerife, said: “We are aware that from Saturday November 14, health authorities in the Canary Islands will require all customers aged six and above travelling for tourism purposes to provide a negative Covid-19 test result when checking into their accommodation. The test must be taken no more than 72 hours before travelling.

“We encourage customers to arrange their own Covid antigen or PCR tests. TUI customers can be order a PCR test through our partner supplier, Randox, via our website, www.tui.co.uk

“We advise customers to regularly check the FCDO and Scottish Government websites for the latest travel advice.”

For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements