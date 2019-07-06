Conjuring up some fairytale magic as door opens on spellbinding Aberdeen trail

Fairies have set up home in an Aberdeen community.

A new fairy door trail has been created in Dyce encouraging families to explore the surrounding area.

The 32 doors have been popping up in different locations along the riverside path and in the Central Park and community garden, as well as other places.

It was set up by Dyce resident Katie Greig, who has taken part in other similar walks with her daughters.

She said: “We have been on a number of fairy trails as a family with our twin girls at Coull House and Belwade Farm and a friend told me about the one at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don.

“We enjoyed completing that one evening after work and I thought about doing something similar. The project came together quite quickly.

“There was a lot of interest, mainly from local families but also a few businesses as well as two Rainbow units and Brownie packs.

“I contacted the council to check we had the appropriate permissions first, and I then reached out to All Timberlines Ltd to see if they had any spare plywood cuttings and they were happy to help.

“The Dyce District Amenities Committee kindly offered to donate varnish for the houses, a fellow school mum and friend designed the fabulous map for us, and I roped in my best friend to help with everything.”

The project has already seen several hundred people join its dedicated Facebook page, and it’s hoped people will now have fun exploring the area looking for fairy doors.

The fairy houses were designed by local families, clubs and businesses and will be in place until the end of August.

Katie said: “I am so impressed with the fairy houses, people have really shown their creative side.

“I hope the trail will encourage kids to get out and about in the summer holidays with their families doing something a bit different, and for free.

“The map will perhaps take them to new parts of Dyce that they haven’t visited before and we really are very lucky having the river and old railway line on our doorstep. We have lots of green space and some beautiful community gardens to explore.”