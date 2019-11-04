Hawk brought in to scare seagulls away from Aberdeen city centre

A Harris hawk is being trained to help scare seagulls away from Aberdeen city centre.

Three-year-old Saffron was a popular bird as she was shown around Marischal Square.

Her handler Sarah Calderwood was happy to talk to passers-by and pose for pictures as she encouraged the bird to get to know the area.

Saffron will be a common feature around the city centre as she helps to prevent sea birds from nesting on buildings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sarah, who runs SGC Environmental, said: “It is a quiet time of year just now for the gulls but come March and April there are problems with them trying to steal food.

“The gulls have also been attacking the public so I’m just trying to deter them with Saffron.

“I’m here at the moment so the bird will know where she will be flying and to allow the public to get to know us as well.”