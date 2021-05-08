Have your say: Which design for Aberdeen BHS building is best?

Earlier this week, Aberdeen City Council released striking new images along with a report detailing plans to transform an iconic high street building into a bustling indoor market.

The images could be said to resemble something more often seen in cosmopolitan cities such as London’s Borough Market and Barcelona’s Santa Caterina – a high degree of ambition indeed.

But plans were already on the table for the former BHS building, proposed by real estate investment firm and property owner Patrizia.

The people of Aberdeen have never been shy about making their views known when it comes to major developments in the city.

And now we are asking you to let us know which of the two ambitious proposals you reckon would be best for the prominent spot.

Office development

They had hoped to create an “office-led” development, and had planning permission to redevelop both that building and the adjoining Aberdeen Market with a mix of offices, flats and retail space.

And just last month, proposals for an axe-throwing bar, completing a four-floor takeover of Aberdeen’s former British Home Stores shop and indoor market building, were approved.

Boom Battle Bar was pitched as a stop-gap in the history of 91-93 Union Street, after the demolition of the market building was signed off last year.

The plans – including axe lanes, mini golf, curling, shuffleboard, pool, table tennis and marble tables, and smart darts – is aimed at tying in with the wider leisure complex in the BHS building, and expected to open soon.

Next door, Flip Out will include a 12,000sq ft assault course, 10,000sq ft inflatable system, laser tag and a five-a-side football pitch.

The nationwide firm gained permission to set up on levels one, three and four of the site previously. This latest permission means level two is also now part of the scheme.

Formerly a flagship store for the British Home Stores, the building closed in April 2016.

The C-listed property, in the Union Street conservation area, has since sat empty, gaining the attention of vandals.

But now the owners plan to sell up, and it is anticipated if the council makes a bid shortly, it is unlikely these plans will come to fruition.

Council’s ambition for new market

Under the administration’s plans, which would be incorporated in the £150 million city-centre master plan revamp, it is hoped the redevelopment would “enliven” Hadden Street, Market Street and the Green, with the new development acting as a link between the city’s main thoroughfare and Union Square.

Plans would likely include pedestrianisation of Union Street, with councillors also being asked to sign off on an initial redesign of the area.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said “there would not really be much point” in the redevelopment while leaving the Granite Mile as it is.

The council’s chief corporate landlord officer, Stephen Booth, said the city was now at a “crucial” point, requiring “significant change” towards permanent solutions to traffic, favouring pedestrians and public transport.

He said the central section of Union Street (between Bridge Street and Market Street) should be a proud destination in the city centre, with Union Terrace Gardens to the west and Aberdeen Market and former BHS to the east.

He said it was a “focal point” in the heart of the city centre, linking major retail and pedestrian connections and the gardens which are currently being redeveloped.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.