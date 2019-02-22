Have your say on plans to scrap free parking period at council facilities

Residents will get their say on controversial plans to scrap free parking periods at council facilities next month.

Measures which could be launched in August could see the 30-minute free parking period scrapped in Aberdeenshire in favour of an initial charge of 50p for the first hour, rising to £1 for the second.

Stays between two and five hours would be charged at a rate of £2 and more than five hours would cost £5.

This would be charged at Aberdeenshire Council-run pay-and-display sites.

Councillors passed a motion by deputy leader Peter Argyle at full council in January for the proposals to go to public consultation.

Statutory consultees have been contacted by the local authority about the scheme, which is aiming to alleviate the £211,000 deficit in council parking.

Opposition councillors had argued the new scheme was “a slap in the face for businesses and residents across Aberdeenshire”.

The public consultation is proposed to run from March 25 until April 15.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven and Lower Deeside, urged the public to get involved.

She said: “My understanding is that there will be a public consultation to run from late March for a period of 21 days.

“I’m waiting to have the exact timings confirmed.

“I would always encourage residents to participate in consultations and make their views known.

“However, I would also wish to draw their attention to the information already available on the Aberdeenshire Council website which explains both the background and the range of measures being proposed of which the tariffs are just one element.”

A local authority spokesman said: “As set out on our website the estimated dates for the public consultation are from March 25 to April 15.”