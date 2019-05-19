Have your say on taxi plans for new Aberdeen concert venue

Time is running out for the public to give its views on a proposed taxi rank at a new events venue.

Aberdeen City Council bosses are calling on people to voice their opinions on a new permanent taxi rank at The Event Complex Aberdeen.

The licensing authority proposes that the taxi rank situated to the west of the main building will provide spaces for 12 taxis, and will extend for 67.8 metres, and will operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

To take part in the online consultation before it closes on May 22 visit: bit.ly/2JyXAXC

