Have your say on plans to open a new Aldi store in Macduff

Aldi are calling on Macduff locals to have their say on a new store in their area.

They are hoping to open a branch on Duff Street and are not letting the pandemic stop them from gathering the opinions of the public.

The new branch would cost more than £3 million and hopes to bring up to 35 jobs to the area throughout the process.

If plans are approved it would be the first Aldi store in the area and could open to shoppers in October 2023.

An online consultation has been launched to allow locals to have their say on the proposals.

They can do so until September 29, and an additional feedback and Q&A session will be held online on September 15.

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director for Scotland, said: “Whilst it may not be possible to meet in person at this time due to Covid, we are monitoring the current situation and should circumstances change we would welcome the opportunity to add in person drop in sessions to our consultation programme.

“We look forward to working with the people of Macduff and the surrounding towns so that they have an opportunity to view, and importantly provide feedback on the proposals.”

Following the online consultation, Aldi aims to submit a full planning application to Aberdeenshire Council in autumn.

The new store is set to have a car park with electric charging points and bike racks.

Mr Johnston hopes the new store would bring more choice to those living in and around Macduff.

Company bosses have already been in talks with representatives from the local community about their aspirations for the new store.

He added: ”I have long held aspirations to bring our award-winning discount offer to the area and it was great to be able to discuss our aspirations with representatives of the Community Council earlier this year. I am now delighted to be coming forward with the proposals and getting the public consultation underway.

“The store is designed to meet the shopping needs of residents not only living within the local area, but importantly add an additional choice for residents as well as retaining local spend which may have been lost to other areas.”