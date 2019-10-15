Have your say on plans for tourist tax in Aberdeen

People are being invited to give their views on proposals to introduce a tourist tax.

The Scottish Government is consulting on a visitor levy and is holding a series of information sessions around the country, including two in Aberdeen.

These will take place at North East Scotland College tomorrow from 6pm until 7.30pm and Thursday from 9am until 10.30am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council leaders in the city have long called for the powers to be devolved from Holyrood to allow them to introduce a levy.

The scheme – similar to those in Paris, Barcelona and New York – would mean tourists would pay an additional £1 a night for hotel stays.

The information sessions are free but limited by venue capacity.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2mf2QGx, or call 0131 244 0673.