Have your say on plans for new £25 million school and community hub in Aberdeen

The public will get the chance to give their views on plans to build a new £25 million primary school and community hub next month.

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to build the “major development” on the site of the former Torry Academy at Tullos Circle – which closed in July.

A primary school with early years and community facilities, including a housing office and community cafe, would be built under the plans, along with an all-weather pitch and associated landscaping.

The Scottish Government has provided £2 million towards the cost of the proposed facility.

The project is one of 18 receiving money through the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, which has been developed with council body Cosla and local authorities to provide funding throughout Scotland.

A public consultation will take place at Torry Youth and Leisure Centre on Oscar Road on Wednesday July 3 between 3 and 7pm.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the area, said: “It is important folk in Torry have their say because a community hub must be for the people who live in the community so their input is absolutely vital.

“This might be a huge change for Torry and I want residents to really have their say. The best way to do that is to head to these public sessions, have a look at the designs and let the teams know what you think.”

Both Kincorth and Torry Academies closed in July and were replaced with the £47m Lochside Academy.

A letter from Daniel Lewis, development management manager at the council, said: “Once the required consultation has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.

“The report should specify who has been consulted and set out which steps are taken to comply with the statutory requirements.”

Any person wishing to comment on the proposal, or anyone wishing to obtain further information, can do so by contacting Halliday Fraser Munro at 8 Victoria Street, Aberdeen, calling 01224 388700 or by emailing info@hfm.co.uk