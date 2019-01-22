Have your say on plans for 500 homes in north-east village

Residents are to be given the chance to have their say on a potential development of 500 homes in a north-east village.

Developers have notified Aberdeenshire Council they are exploring the possibility of building hundreds of homes on a site near Balmedie.

The project has been put forward by West Balmedie Estates which is eyeing land at Millden, west of the village.

David Murray Associates has tabled a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to the local authority that it intends to host a public consultation event.

The development would include up to 500 homes, with 125 of these set aside for affordable units.

It is not known the mixture of houses which could be built at the site.

Developers have also said there would be land for a primary school and playing field as well as employment, leisure and retail unit opportunities.

Letters have been sent to Belhelvie Community Council and residents in the village regarding the plans.

David Wallace, chairman of the Belhelvie Community Council, said: “We are aware of this development and are planning to discuss this at our monthly meeting where we can possibly take a view on this.

“We received the letter along with everyone else in the village before Christmas about the public consultation event.

“It is an interesting proposal as this development does have provision for a school in the area which is one of our concerns.

“There are a number of housing developments going through the planning stages and if they were all to be passed Balmedie would turn from a village into a town.”

David Murray Associates, the agent for the application, will host the event on January 31.

It will take place at the White Horse Inn in Balmedie from 4-8pm.