Have your say on north-east hospital’s relaxed visiting times

A health board is seeking views from members of the public about their experiences of hospital visits.

NHS Grampian launched its Welcoming Ward scheme in August 2017, which relaxed the previous restrictions on visiting times.

Putting a person’s care first, it recognises the role that families, carers and friends can have in a person’s recovery, therefore should have more chances to spend time in the wards.

As part of the programme, NHS Grampian is now looking for the views of patients, carers, visitors and staff on the arrangements and the experience they have had.

The online survey asks about their previous stay or visit to the hospital.

It can be accessed at bit.ly/NHSG-WW-Survey