Have your say on new books for Aberdeen’s libraries

The city council is carrying out a consultation into the types of adult literacy books residents would be interested in taking out from Aberdeen’s libraries.
The local authority currently has a number of books held at sites across the city, which include a selection of Graded Readers, books which are used to support learners of all levels, particularly those who have English as a second language.
Now a consultation has been launched to gather input from residents, to ensure new titles purchased meet the needs and interests of all users.
A number of books across a range of levels have been chosen and include genres such as classics, sci-fi and contemporary.
Alternatively, participants can flag up any other book which they would find useful to be added to the collection.
The survey can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/323qRzw
It will close on September 6.