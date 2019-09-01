Have your say on new books for Aberdeen’s libraries

The city council is carrying out a consultation into the types of adult literacy books residents would be interested in taking out from Aberdeen’s libraries.

The local authority currently has a number of books held at sites across the city, which include a selection of Graded Readers, books which are used to support learners of all levels, particularly those who have English as a second language.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now a consultation has been launched to gather input from residents, to ensure new titles purchased meet the needs and interests of all users.

A number of books across a range of levels have been chosen and include genres such as classics, sci-fi and contemporary.

Alternatively, participants can flag up any other book which they would find useful to be added to the collection.

The survey can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/323qRzw

It will close on September 6.