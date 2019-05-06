Have your say on look of new Aberdeen park

A consultation has been launched as a community group looks to build a new park.

A masterplan is in the process of being drawn up for Donside Park, which will be built near the Donside Hydro, installed in 2016.

As part of the project to create the hydro, land was also given to the community in the surrounding area, with the intention being to create a green space for the people of Donside to enjoy.

Now, as part of the creation of the space, the Donside Village Community SCIO, a charitable organisation dedicated to making the area the best it can be, has launched an online consultation.

As part of the process, residents and others from across the city are being asked to give their views on a number of proposals.

The group has put together a number of ideas for the revamp, including a new bridge, an outdoor cinema, a riverside firepit and an artistic entry marker to the park.

Jane Fullerton, chairwoman of the charity, said: “When we were building the hydro scheme, we also submitted an application with the Scottish Land Fund to purchase the land through one of their schemes.

“We were one of the first urban communities to put in a bid and we were successful.

“So with the help of that funding, we were able to buy the land the hydro sits on.”

As part of the funding process, the charity needed to prove that, not only do people want the land to be community owned, but that residents are consulted on what is done with the land when it is taken over.

Jane said: “About two years ago we did a survey as part of the process, in the village, in the shops, on social media and down at the hydro with people walking past.

“We asked them what they would like to see and that allowed us to then go on to create a consultation document.

“We’re trying to be as inclusive as we can, hence using the electronic version of the survey we have now, which is basically the same as the consultation we did last year.

“Our working title is Donside Community Park and we’re trying to meet the needs and desires of anyone who uses that area.”

Local residents are being targeted especially, but also people who are out for a walk, exercising their dog or taking part in any other activity.

The group is asking everyone what they would like to see in the area.

Despite plans for the revamp, the group is hoping to be able to leave as much of the countryside around the hydro to be wild.

Jane said: “We share this area with a huge number of creatures – with foxes, otters, birds and other kinds of animals.

“We don’t want to disturb their habitat any more than we have to.”

To take part in the discussion, visit bit.ly/2JdAOnP