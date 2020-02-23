Have your say on location of glass recycling unit in north-east community

Residents in a north-east community have been urged to say where a glass recycling unit should be placed.

Crathes, Drumoak and Durris Community Council has been tasked with suggesting suitable locations to Aberdeenshire Council and want residents to come forward with preferred sites.

It comes after the previous location became unavailable.

In a statement the community council said: “An outstanding action we have is to propose a suitable site to Aberdeenshire Council to place new glass recycling facilities in Drumoak.

“We previously raised issues regarding noise but have been assured that a new style of bin minimises noise from bottles being dropped in.

“We propose to give the council several options so they can evaluate each for ease of access by their collection vehicles.”

There will be a poll if more than three sites are suggested.