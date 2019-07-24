Have your say on improving safety on popular Aberdeen walking route

Council chiefs are asking the public for ideas to improve safety on a former Aberdeen railway line.

A public consultation is being held to seek views on a number of options for the Deeside Way to help improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Aberdeen City Council is looking into several possibilities including a bridge, a signalised junction and a crossing at Pittengullies Brae, near Camphill School, Bieldside.

Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We are continually looking to improve our road and pavement infrastructure to make it easier, and therefore encourage more people to walk and cycle around the city.

“This project is part of the Council’s Active Travel action plan and I’d encourage people who use the Deeside Way to take part in the survey.”

The consultation period ends on July 31 and it can be found by going to http://bit.ly/2SvAzHs