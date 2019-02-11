Have your say on improving Aberdeen community’s train station

A transport firm is asking for opinions on how to improve an Aberdeen railway station continuously hit by delays and cancellations.

The survey for Dyce train station aims to gather information on a range of different things, including how people access the station and what they think would make the site run better.

Called a station travel plan, the assessments are carried out across Scotland to look at issues such as the modes of transport people use.

It allows the firm to work with stakeholders and local authorities to deem if there are any gaps in provision supplied.

The form also asks what improvements customers would most like to see – with options such as train service, station facilities, integrated ticketing across bus and rail services, lighting and security and better travel information.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Station Travel Plans help us to identify gaps in transport and access needs at our stations. This forms part of our commitment to improve door-to-door journeys, and as a key rail hub in the north-east, we were keen for Dyce to be part of the programme.”

It comes after problems with the ScotRail service at Dyce were flagged up by Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.

Commuters have hit out about trains arriving late, as well as frequent cancellations of services.

Following the meeting, alliance managing director of ScotRail Alex Hynes agreed to travel up to Aberdeen to see first hand the situation, though a date is yet to be fixed for this.

Mr McDonald said: “Dyce is an important station, serving as a commuter hub and the poor service from ScotRail not only undermines passenger confidence but also impacts upon the economy and people’s jobs.”

To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2Smo7x1