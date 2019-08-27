Have your say on how to spend £20,000 on improvements in north-east town

Members of the public have been given the chance to vote on how a £20,000 pot of cash will be spent on local improvement projects in Peterhead.

The vote gives residents the opportunity to directly influence how public money is used in their community.

The initiative is part of a pilot Community Choices process, which looks at generating ideas, turning submissions into projects and including the local community in deciding which initiatives should be implemented.

Chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council Lisa Buchan said she was “very pleased” with the variety of ideas put forward.

She said: “I am especially pleased that a number of local groups have suggested ideas which will involve partnerships with local groups and the council to improve the local area.

“Community Choices is about allowing people and communities to decide what matters most to them and how public money would be best used.”

People living in or working in the town have now been asked to vote on their preferred shortlisted project.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Blue Toon residents can pick projects ranging from developing a sensory garden in Landale Gardens to the installation of a traffic island on West Road.

The project with the most votes will be taken forward.

Voting can be done either online or by completing a ballot paper which is available at the local library, Buchan House or the community centre before September 15.

Councillor Norman Smith, Buchan area committee chairman, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the people who live here to decide directly how funds are spent locally.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the community engage with the voting process.”

He added that the opportunity to vote would hopefully encourage local community involvement.

Peterhead Decides is an initiative giving residents or people working in the town the opportunity to decide on how cash is used to improve the area.

The shortlist of projects was identified on the back of ideas put forward by both individuals and community groups.