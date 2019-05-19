Have your say on future of transport in north-east

A regional transport body is looking for the public’s input to shape its long-term vision for travel in the north-east.

With the opening of the AWPR and some of the rail upgrades under way, a significant proportion of the current regional transport strategy has been achieved.

Nestrans chairman Peter Argyle said: “We are just at the start of this process and keen to give stakeholders, business and the public the opportunity to be involved in and shape the direction of the next projects which will guide transport investment in the north-east over the next 20 years.”

A Nestrans2040.org.uk website has been created. It will be the focus of the consultation and engagement activities on the developing strategy.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit the site and share their views, comment and help influence the long-term vision for transport.

