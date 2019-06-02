Have your say on future of fire service in north-east

The fire service is calling on communities in the north-east to have their say on the national service.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s fire chief for the north of Scotland has called on the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to have their say on the Draft Strategic Plan 2019-2022, which will set out its proposed direction over the next three years.

David Farries, deputy assistant chief officer for the north of Scotland, said: “We want to do so much more for our communities in the north of Scotland.

“This is a direct appeal to those who live and work here to have their say on how we propose to do that.

“These plans are the result of a monumental effort and a lot of thought has been invested into how we will move forward and meet new challenges and emerging risks – such as population change and climate change.”

He added: “It is vital that the people in the north of Scotland – from Aberdeen and Inverness, to Dundee and up to Skye and as far as Fair Isle – come on this journey with us and help us shape our proposals to meet their unique priorities and needs.”

The consultation will run until July 18 and can be accessed by visiting: bit.ly/2VSv31H