Have your say on future of Aberdeen

Residents are being asked to put forward ideas to improve their area.

Aberdeen City Council has launched its annual UDecide participatory budgeting scheme, which will look at Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank.

A drop-in event will be held this weekend, giving those interested more information about how to get involved and find out about schemes.

Visitors will be given the chance to speak to organisers on Saturday at the Powis Community Centre from 11am until 1pm.

Organisations and individuals with suggestions will be invited to a future event to give a talk on their idea and how it will benefit residents in the areas.

Members of the public will then vote for their favourite initiatives which will be awarded funding.

For more information, email faireraberdeenfund@aberdeencity.gov.uk or call Anne Knight or Susan Thoms on 01224 523532 or 01224 523833.