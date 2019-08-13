Have your say on future of Aberdeen woodland

Forestry bosses are appealing for people in the north-east to make their views known ahead of a major project.

Information events are being held tomorrow and Saturday from 10am-4pm before work which will see the car park and trails at Countesswells Woods temporarily closed.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s Aberdeenshire team is asking the public to share their thoughts on the woodland’s future.

Neil Taylor, a member of the team, said: “Last winter, a storm blew down some of the big conifer trees near the car park.

“The remaining, fairly large spruce trees are now also at risk of being blown over.

“Our information days are to show people our future plans for the area and chat about creating a more welcoming, natural woodland with more wildlife for people to enjoy.

“We appreciate people feel a deep connection to Countesswells, so we’d love to hear from them and get ideas on how we should manage the site.”