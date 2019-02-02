Have your say on future of Aberdeen school

Aberdeen council chiefs are set to open a public consultation on the future of a city school.

Aberdeen City Council is asking people for their views on its proposal to relocate St Peter’s School from Dunbar Street into the existing Riverbank School building.

The consultation opens on Monday with the following locations for public meetings: Monday at St Peter’s School from 2-3pm, and from 7-8pm at Riverbank School, and March 13 from 7-8pm at St Columba’s Church.

The consultation will end at 5pm on March 22.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “We believe that our proposal represents a significant move towards securing the long-term future of St Peter’s School in an enhanced environment for pupils and staff alike.

“We look forward to meeting with all interested parties and to hearing their views on our proposal.”

The survey and proposal document are available on the Aberdeen City Council website and can be found by visiting: bit.ly/2HGiQv8 or by emailing views to schoolestate@aberdeencity.gov.uk