Have your say on future of Aberdeen bus gate

A special community council meeting will discuss the proposed removal of an Aberdeen bus gate.

Residents living in Dubford, Shielhill and Greenbrae have been sent a letter inviting them to the meeting.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of children walking to school if the change takes place amid fears it will increase traffic on the road.

Scotia Homes has proposed the council agrees to a trial of removing the gate which links Dubford Road and Shielhill Avenue.

A consultation is currently being carried out with residents who have been asked to give their views on the proposal.

The developer previously wrote to residents outlining the potential benefits of the plans stating it would give them more direct access to the city.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is thought the traffic-calming measure is no longer needed and the removal could make the Shielhill development more attractive to businesses.

Residents have been sent letters urging anyone with concerns to attend the Bridge of Don Community Council meeting for a chance to speak up.

It is at Scotstown Primary School on November 13 at 7.30pm.

Residents’ views will then be collated and presented to Aberdeen City Council alongside other studies.

Councillor Alison Alphonse, who represents Bridge of Don, said: “I welcome the special community council meeting.

“There is real concern regarding speeding and general road safety if the bus gate is removed.

“It is a real worry that children walking to and from Greenbrae Primary school will encounter heavier speeding traffic.

“I would urge anyone with concerns in Dubford, Greenbrae, Seaview and Sheilhill to attend the meeting.”