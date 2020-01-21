Have your say on council’s plans to ban vehicles in Aberdeen city centre overnight

Aberdeen council has proposed a ban on vehicles overnight in the city centre.

The restrictions would cover several streets from 10pm to 5am, seven days a week.

Vehicles would be unable to travel certain lengths of Justice Mill Lane, part of Bon Accord Terrace, part of Langstane Place, part of Gordon Street, Windmill Brae, Windmill Lane, Bath Street and part of Bridge Street.

The proposal excludes cyclists, emergency service vehicles, vehicles displaying a blue badge and any vehicle accessing an off-street car parking area directly adjacent to the roads.

It comes after previous work between the council and city centre groups, such as Street Pastors, to make the area safer for revellers.

Any objections to the plans should be sent to trafficmanagement@aberdeencity.gov.uk between January 20 and February 10 and include the grounds for objection and contact details.