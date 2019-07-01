Have your say on changes to childcare in the north-east

Members of the public still have time to have their say on an expansion of early learning and childcare hours.

The Scottish Government has set out plans to increase the number of funded early learning and childcare hours children across the country can access.

At the moment, all three and four-year-olds and some children aged two who meet specific criteria receive 600 hours of funded early learning and childcare per year.

Under the new plans, this will almost double to 1,140 hours by August 2020.

Ahead of this, Aberdeenshire Council launched a survey for parents and carers, professionals in early learning and childcare and any interested parties, which is open until Friday.

Councillor Gillian Owen, the local authority’s education and children’s services committee convener, said: “I would encourage as many interested parties as possible to complete this survey.

“We want to listen to as many views as we can to ensure that provision for early learning and childcare meets everyone’s needs as much as possible.”

Committee vice-chairman, Councillor Mark Findlater, added: “There is plenty of information available on the Aberdeenshire Council website about the expansion of early learning and childcare in Aberdeenshire.

“I would recommend that you visit the website before completing the survey so that you can give as informed answers to the questions as possible.”

To complete the survey, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NGXJDK3