Have your say on Aberdeen quarry flat plans

Members of the public are being reminded to have their say in a public consultation regarding a major planning development in Aberdeen.

Canadian firm Carterra wants to build 245 flats along the northern edge of Rubislaw Quarry.

A public consultation on the plans is currently open, with members of the public encouraged to have their say.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Local councillor Martin Greig said: “It is essential that the public engage as fully as possible with the planning process.

“People can comment on the application in written format online or by letter. It’s important to hear what residents have to say about this proposal.

“There will be a variety of views and questions.

“All points raised will be addressed in the course of evaluating merits and demerits of this application.”

The deadline for submissions from the public, both for and against the application, is on Thursday.