Have your say in Aberdeen social care partnerships mental health survey

A consultation on mental health and wellbeing has been officially launched.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership is looking for views on its local mental health and wellbeing strategic statement, which outlines its aims and vision for the topic in Aberdeen city.

Feedback is being sought from members of the public, which will later be used to create specific actions to be tackled.

Opinions given will also help to shape the final delivery plan.

A statement by the partnership said: “We encourage everyone with an interest in mental health to give their views, including people with experience of poor mental health and wellbeing or mental ill-health, family members or carers, professionals or organisations who support people directly.”

The consultation will close on September 5.

To take part, visit https://bit.ly/2OiyhNq