Have you seen north-east man Alan Morrison? He’s been missing since Christmas Eve

by Callum Main
11/01/2019, 10:23 pm Updated: 14/01/2019, 1:45 pm
Alan Morrison hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing north-east man last seen on Christmas Eve.

Alan Morrison, from the Buckie area, was last seen by his family on December 24.

The 47-year-old is 5ft9in, medium build and has short dark and grey receding hair with a beard.,

He is believed to be wearing black Adidas Samba trainers, a long-sleeved dark-coloured t-shirt, navy padded jacket and he might be wearing a beanie hat and gloves.

Alan is also described as being a heavy smoker.

Police have said there are genuine concerns for his wellbeing, and asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting MP190100090

 

