Have you seen north-east football club’s 3ft tall Rudolph the reindeer? It’s been stolen

by Callum Main
09/01/2019, 1:42 pm
A 3ft tall, white, Rudolph the reindeer Christmas decoration has been stolen from a north-east football club.

The festive decoration was taken from Deveronvale’s stadium in Banff at some point between New Year’s Eve and January 3.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1588 of January 3

