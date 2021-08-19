Have you seen Nicki Davidson? 13-year-old missing in Aberdeen since Tuesday

Concerns are growing for the welfare of 13-year-old Nicki Davidson who has not been seen since Tuesday.

The teenager, who is better known as Junior, was last spotted at about noon that day in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

The youngster has now been reported as missing with police anxious to trace him.

When Junior was last seen he was wearing a navy jacket with black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

He is 5ft 5in tall, has a very slim build and has blonde hair that is usually tied in a top knot.

Anyone who believes they know the whereabouts of Junior should contact police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.