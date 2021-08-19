Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Have you seen Nicki Davidson? 13-year-old missing in Aberdeen since Tuesday

By David Mackay
19/08/2021, 6:38 am
Nicki Davidson has not been seen in Aberdeen since Tuesday.
Concerns are growing for the welfare of 13-year-old Nicki Davidson who has not been seen since Tuesday.

The teenager, who is better known as Junior, was last spotted at about noon that day in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

The youngster has now been reported as missing with police anxious to trace him.

When Junior was last seen he was wearing a navy jacket with black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

He is 5ft 5in tall, has a very slim build and has blonde hair that is usually tied in a top knot.

Anyone who believes they know the whereabouts of Junior should contact police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.