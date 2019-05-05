Have you seen missing north-east man Wayne?

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing north-east man.
Wayne Strachan has been reported missing from the Peterhead area.
The 29-year-old was last seen on April 16.
Anyone with information on Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2396 of May 3.
