Sunday, May 5th 2019
Have you seen missing north-east man Wayne?

by Emma Morrice
05/05/2019, 11:21 am
Wayne Strachan, 29
An appeal has been launched to trace a missing north-east man.

Wayne Strachan has been reported missing from the Peterhead area.

The 29-year-old was last seen on April 16.

Anyone with information on Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2396 of May 3.

 

