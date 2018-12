An appeal has been launched to help find a missing north-east man.

Richard Thompson Winney was last seen in the Elgin area at around 6.20pm yesterday.

The 35-year-old is around 5ft 10ins, with short brown receding hair, blue eyes and both ears pierced.

He walks with an exaggerated stride and was wearing grey top, dark jogging bottoms and carrying a black backpack when he was last seen.

If you have seen Richard, or can help police find him, please contact 101.