Have you seen missing north-east man Paul?

Officers are appealing for information to help trace a missing north-east man.

Paul Robinson, 44, has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

He is described as being 5’8, of stocky build, with short black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light blue shirt and a black hat.

Paul also has access to a green Ford Focus, with the registration number SF60 MDO.

A statement by Police Scotland said: “If you can assist in tracing Paul please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 3543.”