Have you seen missing north-east man Marek Mozyro?

Police are appealing for witnesses to help trace a missing north-east man.

Marek Mozyro, 43, who has been reported missing from the Turriff area, was last seen during the early hours of Sunday outside the Kastille Bar in the Putachie Path area of the town.

It is understood he may have been planning to cycle later in the day.

Marek, who is Polish, is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with white/grey hair.

He has green eyes and has two missing front teeth.

Inspector Keli McPhail said: “It is out of character for Marek to not be in touch with his friends and we are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“It is believed he may have been planning a cycle on Sunday and it is understood he may have his bike with him – a customised grey coloured mountain bike. He also usually wears a white baseball cap.

“We would appeal to anyone who has seen Marek or his bike to contact us on 101 using reference number 3630.”