Police continue search for missing North-east man after car recovered

Police are continuing to search for missing man Duncan Adam after his car was found in St Cyrus this afternoon.

A white Vauxhall Corsa owned by Mr Adam, from Inverbervie, was found parked at the National Nature Reserve during extensive enquiries to trace him. He was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

Searches are now ongoing in the area, and officers are appealing for information and help from members of the public who were there at the weekend to establish exactly when 55-year-old Mr Adam arrived.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading the search, said: “I would ask anyone who was in the St Cyrus area at the weekend and saw a parked white Vauxhall Corsa to let us know so that we can pinpoint exactly when Duncan left his car there. Likewise if you were there at the weekend and didn’t see one, that information could be crucial too.

“Extensive searches with assistance from specialist search officers and the Police Scotland helicopter have been ongoing today, and they will continue tomorrow if he is not found tonight.

“Once again, I would appeal to Duncan to let us know that he is safe and well if he sees this appeal. I also ask anyone who has seen a man matching his description or has heard from him to call 101.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have contacted Police this afternoon with information in response to our appeal for information – your assistance is much appreciated.”

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts, or thinks they’ve seen him or his car, contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.